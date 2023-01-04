NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies gathered at a neighborhood in North Lauderdale for a possible shooting investigation.

Officials said police responded to shots fired around 12:30 a.m. where they found one man shot dead in front of a house on the 8200 block of Southwest Fourth Court, Wednesday.

Yellow tape blocked off the street and a body covered in a yellow tarp was also seen in front of the home.

The focus of the investigation was a house on the taped-off block that appeared to have several bullet holes throughout the front.

Deputies were also seen searching a white pick-up truck in the middle of the road; that vehicle was later removed from the scene via tow truck.

As the truck was being towed away, evidence markers were also noticeable, indicating there may have been bullet holes in the car.

According to police, there have been several calls to this home in the past.

7News has covered a story about a man being airlifted from the same house back in November.

BSO has not confirmed how the events of the scene unfolded as they continue to investigate.

