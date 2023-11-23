TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in Tamarac that claimed a life.

Gunshots rang out at an apartment complex along Northwest 79th Avenue and 70th Street, Wednesday night.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot in a car and tried to drive away, but crashed into a pole.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, the man was dead.

Deputies have set up a perimeter in the area, but so far, the gunman has not been found.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.