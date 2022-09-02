DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal accident in Deerfield Beach closed off roads.

BSO deputies received a call about a crash that occurred on Southwest 10th Street and Southwest 12th Avenue around 7 a.m., Friday.

A gas tanker truck collided with a motorcyclist in front of the entrance of a public distribution center.

Video footage showed a body covered with a yellow tarp.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as BSO officers blocked off eastbound lanes to investigate.

