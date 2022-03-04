POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified the man who was arrested after, they said, he caused chaos on a golf course in Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Filipe Desousa was drunk when he drove a car onto the course, did some “donuts,” crashed into a tree and got into a fight with an employee.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at the Palm Aire Country Club.

Desousa faces several charges, including aggravated battery on a person over the age 65, reckless battery and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.