POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified the man who was arrested after, they said, he caused chaos on a golf course in Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Filipe Desousa was drunk when he drove a car onto the course, did some “donuts,” crashed into a tree and got into a fight with an employee.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at the Palm Aire Country Club.

Desousa faces several charges, including aggravated battery on a person over the age 65, reckless battery and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox