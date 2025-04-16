NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the victims in a shooting that left a father dead and his son injured in North Lauderdale.

The shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. on Monday near the 900 block of Southwest 81st Avenue.

According to BSO homicide detectives, 44-year-old Marlon Orlando Samuels was involved in an altercation with an unidentified individual when the confrontation escalated and the suspect shot him multiple times.

The gunman then shot Samuels’ 20-year-old son, Mikyle Immanuel Samuels, before fleeing the scene, deputies said.

Deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded, and Marlon Samuels was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mikyle Samuels was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

According to BSO, the shooter remains at large.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

