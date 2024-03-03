WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified a teenage boy and two teenage girls who were cuffed and charged after a pursuit in Broward County.

According to the Broward Sheriff’ Office, Adrian Ruiz was behind the wheel of a stolen silver Hyundai Elantra, Friday afternoon. The 17-year-old faces charges of grand theft auto and reckless driving.

Investigators identified the two passengers in the car with Ruiz as 15 year-old Kimberly Iraheta and 16-year-old Melanie Ramos. They’re also charged with grand theft auto.

Deputies followed the Elantra before two PIT maneuvers helped bring their run to an end in the area of Southwest 25th Street and 38th Avenue in West Park.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.