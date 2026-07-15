(WSVN) - More than four decades after a truck driver stumbled upon skeletal remains off U.S. 27 in the Everglades, the Broward Sheriff’s Office has finally put a name to the victim but her killer remains at large.

In a press release, BSO identified the woman as Shelia Ann Nichols, originally from Decatur, Georgia.

Nichols was identified through DNA testing funded by a grant from the Missing and Unidentified Human Remains Program administered through the U.S. Department of Justice. BSO’s genetic genealogists sifted through online and hard copy records before determining the remains were likely those of a young woman from Decatur who vanished in May 1983.

A DNA match to her father last year confirmed her identity.

The remains were discovered in September 1983 when a truck driver came upon the skeleton on a two-lane roadway.

Investigators at the time followed every available lead and even had a facial reconstruction model made for public display but without advanced forensic tools, the case went cold.

Facial reconstruction model of Shelia Ann Nichols. (BSO)

BSO Cold Case Homicide Unit Detective Andrew Gianino picked up the case a couple of years ago and quickly encountered a case full of unexpected twists.

According to BSO, around the same time Shelia Ann disappeared in 1983, her sister, Virginia Gail, also vanished from Decatur. Gianino wasn’t sure if he was working one homicide or two.

“This has to be one of the most complex cases with various twists that I’ve ever worked,” Gianino said.

His investigation ultimately located Virginia Gail alive and well, leading to a long-delayed family reunion.

Shelia Ann’s murder, however, remains unsolved.

“It’s unspeakable how somebody could dispose of this young lady with such disregard,” Gianino said. “It’s just heart-wrenching.”

Detectives believe someone in South Florida or Decatur, Georgia may hold a key piece of information that they’ve kept private for decades or a small detail they never thought mattered.

“We need that one phone call,” Gianino said. “It would make all the difference going forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gianino at 954-321-4376 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), at browardcrimestoppers.org, or by dialing **TIPS from any cellphone.

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