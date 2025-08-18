COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified the man fatally shot by a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy after a confrontation in Cooper City.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Boston Cassano of Cooper City was fatally shot Saturday afternoon after he first injured himself and then attacked a deputy in the parking lot of a McDonald’s near Griffin Road and North Palm Avenue.

Deputies responded around noon after reports that Cassano had made suicidal remarks and shot himself, according to investigators.

Deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews found Cassano injured at the scene with his mother.

Detectives said Cassano was involved in a physical altercation with his mother before the deputy arrived.

When the deputy approached, Cassano allegedly attacked, forcing the deputy to fire. Rescue crews attempted lifesaving measures, but Cassano was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cassano’s mother and the deputy were transported to a local hospital but were not hurt by gunfire and have since been released, officials said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

In line with agency policy, the deputy who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

