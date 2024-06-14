DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified two victims who were killed in a shooting in Deerfield Beach. The suspected shooter, officials said, remains in critical condition after shooting himself.

Deputies on Thursday responded to the shooting along the 4000 block of Eastridge Drive at around 5:45 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found the suspect, 27-year-old Andre Lanns, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lanns was then transported by paramedics to a nearby hospital.

During their investigation, deputies found the two victims, an adult woman and an infant, identified as Marrina Guadagnino and Andre Lanns III, at a nearby residence who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

After gathering evidence, deputies on Thursday evening obtained an arrest warrant for Lanns for two counts of first-degree murder.

According to officials, Lanns and Guadagnino are army veterans.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.