DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified the man who, detectives said, stole a Dania Beach liquor store owner’s car by calling a tow truck.

Tanarvis Ray was arrested on Tuesday and charged with grand theft.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the suspect on Friday took a vintage vehicle from Sweeney’s Liquor Store, located along West Dixie Highway.

Investigators said it was Ray who pulled up to the car and showed it to another man as if it was his own. Detectives said the suspect called for a tow truck, which took the vehicle away.

Now the owner is offering a $1,000 cash reward for the return of his car.

