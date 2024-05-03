NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified the teenage boy who, they said, was struck and killed in North Lauderdale while he was riding an electric scooter.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Thursday evening’s crash resulted in the death of 13-year-old Raequon Laster.

The incident took place just before 5 p.m. on the 7900 block of West McNab Road. Deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded after dispatchers received reports of the crash.

Once emergency crews arrived, they found Raequon critically injured.

According to officials, a 27-year-old woman was driving a 2015 Mercedes Benz sedan eastbound on West McNab Road when the collision occurred. Raequon, who was riding a standup scooter, was traveling westbound on the eastbound lanes.

The woman reportedly attempted to avoid the collision when she realized the scooter was heading directly toward her vehicle, but Raequon collided with the front passenger side of the Mercedes. He was projected eastbound, landing in the center lane, where he was later discovered by first responders.

Raequon was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The woman remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement officials. Authorities stated that neither excessive speed nor impairment are considered factors in this incident.

7SkyForce flew over the scene and captured video of the white Mercedes with front-end damage.

“There’s a white vehicle here, and it has stopped. Let’s see if there is any front damage on it,” said 7SkyForce reporter Ralph Rayburn.

The family, speaking off-camera to 7News, said they are going to miss him very much.

Raequon’s father, Rodney Laster, said he is a single father who works hard to keep kids safe and is in shock from this loss. He added that Raequon was autistic but was a lovable boy, and he tried to get his son into an after-school program, but it was difficult because of his autism.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, as BSO Traffic Homicide Unit detectives continue to gather more information and evidence.

Meanwhile, Raequon’s family is preparing funeral arrangements for their lost loved one. They have set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.