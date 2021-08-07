DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Deerfield Beach District helped some children get set for school.

The law enforcement agency hosted a backpack giveaway at Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Volunteers handed out bags filled with school supplies to start the year off right.

Deerfield Beach Vice Mayor Ben Preston said this event was bigger than just giving out back-to-school essentials.

“It’s very important, in that it was started with the idea that kids that did not have — to be able to give them something, to let them know they had a self-worth — and that created an inspiration that’s lasting to this very day,” he said.

People were allowed to drive through from the Natura Boulevard gate, and pedestrians were able to walk up from Southwest Third Avenue.

