BSO hopes surveillance video will help ID North Lauderdale Home Depot shoplifter

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have released surveillance video from a Home Depot in North Lauderdale to help identify a man who stole nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise.

The theft happened at the Home Depot, at 1195 South State Road 7, shortly before 3 p.m., on July 19.

Surveillance video showed the crook entering the Home Depot and pushing an empty shopping cart. After loading the cart with power tools, he could be seen passing all of the registers and slipping out through the garden exit.

A loss prevention officer tried to stop the crook, but he escaped with a paint gun, two blowers, a trimmer and batteries.

The man was last seen wearing a multi-shade, red and black striped short-sleeved shirt with beige shorts and red sneakers.

He’s believed to be 35 years old, standing between 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing between 180 and 220 pounds.

Investigators said he left the parking lot in a light-colored, four-door older model vehicle, possibly a Mercury.

If you have any information regarding the shoplifting, please call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

