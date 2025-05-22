FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly 50 years after the deaths of Darlene Zetterower and Barbara Schreiber, 14, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Homicide Unit and Crime Lab have announced they have brought to light the perpetrators behind the double homicide cold case from 1975.

The girls reportedly entered a white van while walking the streets of Hollywood near Stirling Road in 1975, shortly after completing the eighth grade. The next day, their bodies were found on the edge of the Everglades.

According to officials, two men, Robert Clark Keebler and Lawrence Stein, were responsible for kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and murdering the two girls.

The DNA samples, taken directly from the girls’ clothing, were instrumental in solving the case, according to BSO detective Andrew Gianino, alongside a team of investigators from BSO’s Crime Lab. They credit advancements in DNA testing, as well as new information from witnesses and solid police work, in their efforts to identify the men responsible.

Keebler and Stein, both in their 20s at the time of the crime, have extensive criminal histories marred with violence, burglaries, and child kidnappings from Florida to California dating back to around 1972.

Although both men are dead and thus will not stand trial for their crimes, Detective Gianino says the case is considered exceptionally cleared. He hopes that despite the passage of time, the answers provided by these new developments will bring peace to their families.

“They were no older than 14 years of age,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony. “The day of the incident they were kidnapped, they had just received their report card from school. This is June, 1975. The two suspects that we’ve been able to identify and confirm were responsible for this tragedy are now deceased. But it is not a matter of whether or not they’re alive or dead; our obligation is to find justice for this community.”

“This team has done everything to find the people that did this tremendous, horrible thing to our family,” said Kimberly Schreiber, Barbara’s sister. “It devastated us. It destroyed us. It didn’t break us, but our hearts will forever be broken.”

BSO started their Cold Case Unit full-time in 2019 and began reexamining this case.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.