LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office held its National Faith and Blue event in a Lauderhill park.

On Saturday, police officers met members of the faith-based community in Central Broward Regional Park to encourage the people to come together.

Deputies shared a message with the residents of the neighborhood.

“We’re really trying to wrap our arms around the community and they wrap their arms around us,” said Captain A. Jones with the department. “So they will know that we’re here to help. We’re not here to harm anybody”

The campaign was designed to promote police positivity and beneficial enhancements and engagements.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.