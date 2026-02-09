WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken to the hospital following an overnight hit-and-run near an adult entertainment club in West Park, leading authorities to make an arrest.

BSO units responded to the scene of the crash along Hallandale Beach Boulevard, near Southwest 58th Avenue, just after 3 a.m. on Monday.

“This accident is going to be an officer-involved [crash]. He’s going to be transported with some minor injuries,” a first responder told a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

According to BSO, the driver of a black Cadillac Escalade pulled out of the parking lot of Playhouse Gentlemen’s Club at a high rate of speed, lost control and slammed into the patrol vehicle along the westbound lanes.

Detectives said the motorist backed up, hit the deputy’s cruiser a second time and continued to head westbound along Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

BSO dispatch said there was no other vehicle at the crash site when responding units arrived.

“No subjects here at this vehicle; I guess they fled. We’re going to continue back with Rescue 7,” a first responder told a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

The injured deputy was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

7News cameras captured the cruiser involved in the incident with heavy front-end damage, a cracked windshield and its airbags deployed, as well as debris scattered across the roadway.

Responding deputies temporarily shut down the roadway to traffic as they attempted to determine how the crash happened.

Investigators said the Escalade soon became disabled, and deputies apprehended the driver, who was identified as 28-year-old Mervin Aimon Coffy.

The cruiser was towed away from the scene at around 5:45 a.m., as BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate.

Coffy has since been booked into the Broward County Jail. He faces a list of charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of the crash incolving damage and reckless driving.

