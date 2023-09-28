LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators in connection with a violent armed robbery and shooting incident that occurred at a RaceTrac gas station in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to authorities, the incident unfolded on Sunday, July 2, around 6 p.m., when Eric P. Williams, 34, snatched a woman’s valuable necklace before discharging a firearm in her direction. Surveillance footage of the incident, released to the public on July 25, depicted the perpetrator buying an item at the RaceTrac, located at 4697 N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes, then robbing the victim at gunpoint, making off with her necklace, and subsequently firing multiple rounds at her car as they entered a nearby neighborhood.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, BSO robbery detectives received a crucial tip through Crime Stoppers, identifying Williams as the prime suspect in the armed robbery and shooting. Detectives apprehended Williams two days later, initially on unrelated narcotics charges. While in custody, Williams confessed to his involvement in the July incident. He was arrested and transported to BSO Main Jail.

In addition to the narcotics charges, Williams now faces multiple criminal charges linked to the armed robbery and shooting.

