LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A terrifying armed robbery incident left a victim lucky to be alive after a bold robber ripped off her necklace and later opened fire at her. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit released chilling surveillance footage capturing the entire crime and authorities now need the public’s help in locating the gunman.

The incident occurred on Sunday, July 2 at approximately 6 p.m. when the suspect was seen entering the RaceTrac store at 4697 N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

After making a purchase, he exited the store and returned to his parked vehicle near a gas pump. Moments later, the victim pulled her car into the pump area, directly behind the suspect’s vehicle.

The surveillance video reveals the shocking turn of events as the suspect approached the victim’s car, brandishing a firearm, and demanded she empty her pockets. However, the robber forcefully ripped the chain off the victim’s neck. He quickly retreated to his vehicle and fled the scene, making his way into a nearby neighborhood.

The victim, undeterred by the traumatic ordeal, chose to follow the assailant into the residential area. A second camera captured the scene as the suspect abandoned his vehicle in the neighborhood and proceeded to unleash multiple gunshots towards the victim who remained inside her car.

Neither the victim nor her vehicle was struck by the gunfire.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

