BSO: Gunman attempting to rob gas station near Fort Lauderdale fatally shot by clerk

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas station clerk near Fort Lauderdale turned the tables on a would-be armed robber when, authorities said, the employee shot and killed the subject.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a man pulled a gun on a clerk at the Valero gas station located at Northwest 24th Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard, just after 5 a.m., Sunday.

According to the owner of the gas station, the clerk fired his own gun at the man to defend himself.

Officials said the subject fled the scene. Deputies later found him at a McDonald’s across the street.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The clerk was not injured.

Sunrise Boulevard was shut down for an hour and a half, but it opened back up by 8 a.m.

BSO continues to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.