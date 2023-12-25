WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office orchestrated a special day for 8-year-old Rodensky Belval, reuniting him with the firefighters who played a role in saving him and his family from an unthinkable tragedy.

Last Tuesday, disaster struck the Belval family when their home on Southwest 20th Street in West Park exploded while they were inside.

Miraculously, Rodensky and his family survived the catastrophic incident. An ongoing investigation seeks to uncover the cause of the blast.

In a touching reunion, the Broward Sheriff’s Office treated Rodensky to a day filled with joy, gifts, and quality time with the firefighters who bravely responded to the emergency.

The gesture aimed to bring comfort and happiness to the young survivor and his family after the traumatic event.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion continues.

