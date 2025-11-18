FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have evacuated Terminal 4 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after, they said, a man claimed to have a bomb in his bag, leading deputies to take the man into custody.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies evacuated both the arrivals and departures levels, late Tuesday morning.

In a travel advisory posted early Tuesday afternoon, the airport said the investigation is affecting pre-security portions at both levels.

Travel Advisory No. 1: An ongoing security-related investigation is impacting access to pre-security public areas of the arrivals and departures levels of Terminal 4 only. Law enforcement personnel are diverting airport guests to unaffected terminal areas.

Passengers and visitors were diverted to other terminals while authorities conduct a security sweep.

Investigators said BSO’s Bomb Squad Unit has secured the bag.

Officials said the incident has not affected operations at FLL, as the investigation continues.

