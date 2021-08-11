POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A deputy with the Broward Sheriff’s Office accused of child abuse at a Pompano Beach school has been fired.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony announced former school resource deputy Willard Miller’s firing on Wednesday.

Miller was caught on camera in 2019 grabbing a 15-year-old student by the neck and slamming her to the ground at Cross Creek School.

