HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of a fire at a mechanical room in Hallandale Beach.

The fire happened at 1965 S. Ocean Drive, Friday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where smoke was seen coming from the mechanical room on the first floor of a detached building alongside the marina.

The building was evacuated as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

It is unclear if there were any injuries or what caused the fire.

