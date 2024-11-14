LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - With Thanksgiving around the corner, fire officials at the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue are reminding food lovers on how to safely deep-fry their turkeys.

Many families choose to deep-fry their turkeys every year, but while it is a delicious way to eat turkey, officials want people to do it safely.

“The weather has cooled, we are in holiday mode. It’s just a few weeks out until Thanksgiving,” said BSFR Battalion Chief Michael Kane.

In a press conference held on Thursday, officials showed the public how quickly things can go south if safety tips aren’t followed.

“What’s extremely common down here is frying a Thanksgiving turkey,” said Kane.

Officials demonstrated the explosion of a deep-fried turkey if thrown in the hot pot the wrong way.

They provided the public with some turkey tips to have a safe Thanksgiving:

Cook on a level surface.

Cook at least 10 feet from the house.

Don’t overfill the pot.

Only fry thawed turkeys.

Keep the peanut oil close to 350 degrees as anything hotter than that can spark a flame.



“When you start getting above 400 degree level, you start increasing the risk of fire which can really ruin your day,” said Kane.

Kane said he wants South Florida families to enjoy the turkey cooking but cook it safely to avoid a potential fire.

“Enjoy yourself, enjoy your family, but most of all do it safely,” said Kane.

