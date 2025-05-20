WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Lieutenant and his wife were arrested after, officials say, they were involved in an accident over the weekend.

Lt. Joshua Cornblit, 45, was allegedly driving while under the influence on Sunday with his wife, 41-year-old Meilin Cornblit, when the accident took place.

Deputies said Joshua backed into a car at a parking lot outside of a restaurant located on Weston Road near Indian Trace.

The couple allegedly fled the scene of the accident, but were later found by officials inside their vehicle nearby the scene of the crash.

Officials said Joshua was found stumbling down the sidewalk as his wife was found in the car’s driver seat.

He refused to appear in bond court on Tuesday.

He faces several charges, including DUI, with damage to property or persons, and leaving a vehicle unattended after an accident.

Meilin faces charges of DUI and possession of a controlled substance.

No word on any potential injuries.

Joshua has two prior misdemeanor charges.

