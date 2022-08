DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public’s help in finding a missing 43-year-old woman.

Maxtia Saintvictor was found, Friday morning.

She was last seen on July 22 in the area of 418 SW 2nd Place, at around 11 a.m.

