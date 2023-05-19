FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have ended their search for a woman who went missing after she was seen at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 28-year-old Tia Laray Green was safely located and was reunited with her family, Friday evening.

She was last seen by her parents near the 300 Terminal Drive at FLL, at around 11 a.m., May 9.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.