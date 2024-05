NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have ended their search for a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Aniyah Saillant was found, Thursday afternoon.

She was last seen near the 700 block of Belmont Lane at around 10 p.m., Sunday.

