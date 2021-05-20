BSO, FBI find ‘human remains’ after days-long dig in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and FBI agents have made a disturbing discovery after they spent more than a week digging in an Oakland Park neighborhood.

BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said on Thursday that they unearthed part of a body.

“Some human remains that were placed there sometime in the 2014 to 2015 time frame,” he said.

The find comes after dozens of deputies and agents worked for days, using a backhoe and their hands, near a lake along the 4200 block of North Dixie Highway.

The newer neighborhoods close to the site had not been built at the time when investigators believe the body was buried.

It remains unclear whether the remains belonged to a man or a woman.

“Investigators are asking for anyone who, on an off chance, might have seen something, heard something, recorded something from that time that they long thought was unusual to please contact our investigators,” said Codd.

Only one piece of the puzzle is in place, but officials said the complete picture is still unclear.

“They don’t know how it happened or when it happened. You never know,” said an area resident.

“I’m just happy they’re doing something about it,” said another area resident.

Investigators’ next step is an autopsy of the remains that will hopefully determine the person’s gender and how they died.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Broward Sheriff’s Office or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

