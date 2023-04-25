LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A father is facing charges after officials said he accidentally left his loaded gun inside his child’s bag, prompting a lockdown at the student’s school.

Park Lakes Elementary had to be placed on lockdown following calls that the gun was on campus, but just before 11 a.m., the lockdown was lifted.

On Tuesday, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene around 9:15 a.m. after the call came in from the school, located at 3925 N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

BSO released a statement after coming in with the student: “Deputies made contact with the student and the child’s father, who stated he accidentally placed the weapon in the wrong bag,” the statement read in part.

After searching the campus, the loaded gun was safely located and has since been confiscated. According to school officials, no threats were made to the school or staff.

According to BSO, the father of the student will face charges.

No injuries have been reported.

