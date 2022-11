LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit has ended its search for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Izaya Cummings was found by deputies, Tuesday.

He was last seen along the 3400 block of Northwest 50th Avenue at around 7 a.m., Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.