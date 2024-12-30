LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit have located a 70-year-old man previously reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

A missing persons alert was issued for Estifene Lebrun after he was last seen around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, near the 3600 block of Northwest 40th Street.

Lebrun is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red, yellow, and white hooded sweatshirt and black pants. According to his family, Lebrun also suffers from dementia.

According to investigators, Estifene Lebrun was safely located in Oakland Park and is being reunited with his family.

For more information, contact BSO Missing Persons Det. Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

