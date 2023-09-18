FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team brought an end to a months-long spree of burglaries targeting Jeep vehicles at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) on Saturday.

According to a news release, BSO detectives observed Jonathan Quintero, 22, of Hollywood, and Diogenes Morel Martinez, 25, of Fort Lauderdale, in the act of stealing headlights and grills from two Jeep Wranglers parked in a long-term lot at FLL. The duo’s actions were closely monitored as they exited the airport and then attempted a similar theft at Sawgrass Mills Mall.

Law enforcement intervened, taking Quintero and Morel Martinez into custody on charges that include armed burglary, grand theft, and possession of burglary tools. Both suspects reportedly confessed to their crimes and have been transported to the Broward Main Jail.

The investigation has revealed that Quintero and Morel Martinez are suspected of stealing headlights and grills from numerous Jeep vehicles at FLL, Miami International Airport and Palm Beach International Airport over the past several months.

