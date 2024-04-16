LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - New details have been released in the shooting at a Dunkin Donuts on Monday that left one person injured.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office said the gunman behind the shooting at a Lauderdale Lakes Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru on Monday was an employee working at the time of the shooting.

Investigators believe that the employee got into a fight with his father while working the drive-thru at a Dunkin’ Donuts when he began shooting.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 3900 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, at around 8:30 a.m., Monday.

“When the shooting occurred, occurred outside, again, in the drive-thru area,” said BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman. “Now, luckily, during all of this, no one else was injured. This happened at around 8:30 this morning, when people are getting their coffee, getting their breakfast, and heading to work, and could’ve been much worse. They located him in the drive-thru area of the Dunkin’ Donuts behind me, so outside of it.”

Paramedics transported the injured individual to an area hospital for medical treatment and is expected to survive.

Investigators have not disclosed the suspect or victim’s identity.

The alleged shooter has been detained.

No arrests have been made.

