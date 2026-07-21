POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was killed and a driver was taken to the hospital following a violent crash near a bus stop in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along South Federal Highway, near Southeast Ninth Street, at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

“In reference to a vehicle flipped over, looks like a white Honda Accord,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

Deputies said a driver fatally struck a pedestrian who was on the sidewalk.

7News cameras captured the bus shelter destroyed, along with mangled metal and glass littered across the street.

Investigators said the initial call was that three people were involved, but when crews arrived, they quickly realized that the driver of the white sedan was the only other person needing assistance.

“Rescue 24’s arrival, floor heavy damage. We got one signal seven on scene. We’re going to need an extrication, and we got a third person we’re trying to find,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

An investigation is now underway into the incident.

Deputies shut down the southbound lanes of South Federal Highway between Southeast Ninth Street and Southeast 12th Street for six and a half hours as the investigation got underway, but it has since reopened to traffic.

As of Wednesday morning, the driver’s condition is unknown, as the investigation continues.

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