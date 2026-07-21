POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian is dead and a driver is hospitalized after a traffic crash in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units responded to the crash in the 1000 block of South Federal Highway in Pompano Beach.

Deputies said a driver fatally struck a pedestrian who was on the sidewalk.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the car was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

An investigation is now underway into the incident.

The southbound lanes of South Federal Highway between Southeast Ninth Street and Southeast 12th Street are shut down for the investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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