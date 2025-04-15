NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly shooting in North Lauderdale left a man dead and another man hospitalized.

The double shooting took place in the area of a shopping plaza along North Lauderdale Avenue at Southwest Ninth Street.

Upon arrival, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies found a man dead on the scene. A second victim was found wounded nearby.

Paramedics transported the second victim to a local hospital . His condition remains unclear.

Deputies said the shooter fled the scene.

An investigation is underway to figure out what led to the shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.