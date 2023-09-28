POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is giving back to the community it serves by donating almost $900,000 to 88 different nonprofit organizations through its Law Enforcement Trust Fund.

The funds, totaling nearly $900,000, were confiscated during various felony investigations.

State law allows law enforcement agencies to reinvest these funds into the community, and BSO has taken this opportunity to support various initiatives that enhance the quality of life for residents.

“As a public safety organization, we’re responsible for also injecting into the quality of life for the individuals. It’s not just chasing down and arresting individuals, but looking at the societal problems, the social issues, and then understanding that we’re not the only ones that are trying to fight for this community,” said BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony.

Each of the 88 nonprofits received $10,000 in grant funding, empowering them to continue their vital work and address important social issues within Broward County.

