FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With a blast of cold air on it’s way to South Florida, officials want to ensure everyone is protected, including the most vulnerable. Local leaders are making sure no one is left out in the cold.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with two other local agencies to do what they can to help those who are experiencing homelessness, Thursday.

Those agencies included the Broward County Homeless Initiative Partnership and the Multi-Agency Homeless Taskforce.

Over 900 new blankets have been gathered for distribution.

Starting Thursday through Sunday, BSO deputies and other local law enforcement will hand out these blankets and other cold weather gear, which includes gloves and scarves.

The agency said that this is the most humanitarian thing they can do in times of crisis, and it’s important to remember our neighbors.

“For those that do not want to go to a cold weather shelter, we have invited law enforcement and the Multi-Agency Homeless Taskforce, which we partnered with, as well as Broward County Homeless Initiative Partnership to help distribute blankets throughout the county for individuals who wish to whether the cold front, that is coming in,” BSO Lt. Edward Rafailovitc said.

“Together in a coordinated and strategic way to make sure that on the coldest days and nights of the year, that there are no lives lost among Broward County’s most vulnerable residents, and those are those who are experiencing street homelessness,” said Tara Williams, director of Broward County Human Services.

The BSO said this distribution is also important because it will allow deputies and law enforcement to reconnect with those who are homeless on the street and possibly connect them to local services in Broward County to help them with self-sufficiency.

The county does have a plan in place to open warming shelters that are at the ready.

They will also provide food, bus passes and other resources in Broward County.

For more information on those resources and when they will be available, call the Broward County Homeless Helpline at 954-563-HELP.

