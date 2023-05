MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A troubling threat put a South Florida high school on alert.

According to police, a 911 call was received over an alleged bomb threat at Everglades High School in Broward, Monday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators determined there was no viable threat made directly to the school and no evacuations were issued.

