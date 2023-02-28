FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office detention deputy has been suspended without pay after being charged with minor battery. This following a use of force incident that occurred at the BSO’s Central Intake Bureau.

On Monday, Deputy Ke’Shondra Davis was charged with misdemeanor battery and received a summons to appear in court.

“When I became sheriff, I vowed to streamline and strengthen BSO’s use of force review policies. It was the right thing to do, and it is another sign to the community of our commitment to transparency and accountability,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. “This case shows that our internal process works, and we will hold our own accountable when they step out of line.”

According to the department’s Internal Affairs Unit, on July 15, 2022, Davis was involved in a use of force incident with a male inmate

Based on an investigation, when the inmate was being relocated to another cell, the victim made a comment to Davis. Davis then confronted the victim and struck him with her hand several times.

Due to BSO policy mandates, whenever there is a use of force, it must be documented and reviewed.

Davis’ Department of Detention supervisor forwarded the initial use of force review to BSO’s Internal Affairs Unit.

The department’s Use of Force Review Board received the file, and recommended that Davis’ actions were not in compliance with BSO policy.

After an IA investigation took place, Davis was placed on restricted administrative assignment.

The case was presented to the Broward State Attorney’s Office in November.

Davis was hired by BSO in February 2016.

