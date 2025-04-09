DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office detention deputy is behind bars after investigators say he slapped a woman so hard she lost hearing in one ear and beat her multiple times with a belt during a domestic attack.

BSO Special Victims Unit detectives arrested Deputy David Powell, 30, on Monday on multiple charges, including aggravated battery and domestic battery.

Powell, who was hired by the agency in December 2021, is currently being held at the Broward County Main Jail.

Deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance around 7:20 a.m. Monday in Dania Beach.

Upon arrival, Powell told deputies he and the woman had a verbal argument. However, detectives said the woman told a much different story, describing a brutal assault.

According to investigators, Powell slapped the woman in the face and ear with such force that she lost hearing in one ear. He also allegedly struck her repeatedly with a belt. The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries.

During the investigation, the woman also disclosed prior incidents of abuse dating back to March, prompting additional charges, BSO said.

In total, Powell is facing three counts of aggravated battery, one count of felony battery and four counts of domestic battery.

Deputies executed a risk protection order and confiscated several firearms from Powell. He has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office continues to urge anyone experiencing domestic violence to seek help and call 911.

