FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators are pleading with anyone to come forward for information that could help them find the body of a murder victim.

Detectives are hoping someone could lead them to the the whereabouts of 53-year-old Irene Lanning Xeniti body after her husband, 54-year-old Ian Lanning murdered her in their home and got rid of her body.

“There is a large amount of evidence to indicate that somebody did not leave that house alive,” said Sergeant Bryan Tutler.

Investigators were tipped off by Irene’s concerned family on May 30th when they went to the couples Pompano Beach home, and Ian told them he hadn’t seen his wife since May 14th.

After a further investigation, detectives said Ian’s story had inconsistencies because the couple was seen a week later.

“We were able to track their movements up until the 21st,” said Sergeant Kevin Forsberg.

After getting a search warrant to the couples home and Ian’s car, detectives found Irene’s forensic evidence inside, which led them to believe that she murdered.

“There is a lot of evidence, forensic evidence that we could see inside the house, indicated an attempt to clean up,” said Forseberg. “Obviously, in respect to the family, we are not going to give the details of what we saw in there because they are pretty graphic, it’s pretty horrific what we saw in there.”

7News recently spoke to Irene’s friend, Dianna Painton, who began to worry after not hearing from her.

Detectives have focused their search on the intercoastal waterways around northern Broward County, but have said that recent storm and tidal changes have expanded their search area.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

