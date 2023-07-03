WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Detectives in the Broward Sheriff’s Office Weston District are seeking the public’s help in identifying a voyeurism suspect caught on surveillance cameras engaging in inappropriate behavior on an enclosed home patio.

The incident occurred in the area of Key West Court at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Monday, June 26.

The unidentified man was observed touching himself inappropriately while individuals were present inside the residence.

Upon being noticed, the suspect swiftly fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was described as a male wearing business attire, including a sport coat, slacks, and dress shoes. He had slicked-back hair and a beard.

Detective Ashley Martinez from the BSO Weston District is leading the investigation and urges anyone with information to contact her at 954-626-4009.

Additionally, members of the public can submit tips through the SaferWatch app. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.