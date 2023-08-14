FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for two teenage sisters who went missing from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 17-year-old Thyatria Hill and 14-year-old Jasmine Hill were last seen near 300 Terminal Drive at FLL, at around noon on Sunday.

Thyatria stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds, while Jasmine stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

Detectives said both teens have black hair and brown eyes. A description of what they were last seen wearing was not provided.

Investigators believe the siblings are in the city of Lauderhill.

Officials urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

