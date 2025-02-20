SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a missing 60-year-old woman from Sunrise.

Brenda Ann Surbey was last seen near the 6800 block of Sunset Strip on Saturday, Feb. 8.

She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

According to her family, she experiences mental illness.

Officials urge anyone with information on Surbey’s whereabouts to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

