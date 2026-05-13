LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 39-year-old Justin Arredondo from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to investigators, Arredondo was last seen at approximately 6:30 a.m., on Wednesday, near the 4700 block of North State Road 7.

He was wearing a blue polo shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.

Arredondo is about 5 feet 7 inch tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Arredondo’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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