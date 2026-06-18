TAMARAC, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s assistance in their search for a 24-year-old man who was reported missing from Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Souleon Beaver was last seen near the 8300 block of West McNab Road, at around 1:50 p.m. this past Friday.

Beaver stands 6 feet tall, weighs about 145 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray hoodie, shorts and white sneakers at the time of his disappearance.

The reporting person told detectives that Beaver experiences mental illness.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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