POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing from Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said Anthony Benitez was last seen along the 1200 block of South Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach, at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Benitez stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing long black pants with red stripes and black shoes.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

