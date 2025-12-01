DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from Dania Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Jayden Stuart was last seen near Southwest Third Street and Phippen Waiters Road, at around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Stuart stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Detectives did not specify what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on Stuart’s whereabouts to contact BSO’s Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

